Seven QC Rock Academy Student Bands To Play Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park Saturday

Are you and your children big fans of Elephant & Piggie?. Then Rock Island‘s Circa ’21 has got the show for you, running June 11-July 2. Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences. An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means “very best”) friends. Which means they have LOTS of fun together. But sometimes they face tough questions.