Rock Island, IL

Seven QC Rock Academy Student Bands To Play Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park Saturday

By Jonathan Turner
Posted by 
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 20 hours ago
Seven bands from the QC Rock Academy will perform at a free summer kickoff concert at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park on. The bands (totaling more than 35 teenage students) are Been There Done That, Strictly Business, Crushed Monkey, Made Ya Look, Daze Off, Tell Tale Heart and Nonetheless, plus an “All-Star Jam” to end the night, comprised of a half-dozen members of different bands playing together.

QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com
