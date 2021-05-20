Seven QC Rock Academy Student Bands To Play Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park Saturday
Seven bands from the QC Rock Academy will perform at a free summer kickoff concert at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park on. The bands (totaling more than 35 teenage students) are Been There Done That, Strictly Business, Crushed Monkey, Made Ya Look, Daze Off, Tell Tale Heart and Nonetheless, plus an “All-Star Jam” to end the night, comprised of a half-dozen members of different bands playing together.www.quadcities.com