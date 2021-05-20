newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

State Offers New Incentive to Get You Vaccinated: $5 Million

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 21 hours ago
Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday announced a new vaccination program that will provide free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million. The program will initially include 10 vaccination sites in the New York City, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions. The sites will be open from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28. All sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The program will not impact education funding.

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
