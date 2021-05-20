Man sentenced for human trafficking

newsbreak-logo
HENDERSON — A Rusk County jury Thursday sentenced Kendrick Davis, 30, to 22 years in prison on human trafficking charges. That’s according to our news partner KETK. On Dec. 6, 2018, Davis was arrested at his house near Henderson when sheriff’s deputies served warrants for human trafficking and possessing drugs. Records show that drugs and a 26-year-old woman with injuries were in the house at the time. Davis was charged with human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, and other crimes.

Rusk County, TXthehendersonnews.com

Thank God for law enforcement

Police Appreciation Week ended Saturday as many were honored for their bravery for putting their lives in harms way to protect ours. The 17th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was held at the Rusk County Courthouse steps Friday to honor those in law enforcement that have fallen in the line of duty. They gave their lives to protect others and took it seriously.
Rusk County, TXthehendersonnews.com

Rusk County man taken into custody after threatening area church

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Monday morning that an area resident had made online threats of violence toward an area church. The posts in question were intercepted by RCSO Criminal Investigation Division detectives and due to the threatening nature of the comments, law enforcement officials felt that the threats of violence against the church and individuals were viable.
Rusk County, TXLongview News-Journal

Rusk County sets law enforcement memorial Friday

The 17th annual Rusk County National Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Rusk County Courthouse in Henderson. Speakers include District Attorney Micheal Jimerson, Henderson Police Department Chaplain Stacy Horne, Rusk County Judge Joel Hale and Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Full Armor Christian Academy will perform the...
Overton, TXthehendersonnews.com

RCSO recovers stolen vehicles from Overton residence

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man and recovered two stolen vehicles from an Overton home while acting on the tip of a concerned citizen. Just before 6 p.m., Sunday, May 2, RCSO’s C Shift received a tip that two stolen vehicles were possibly being hidden at 9975 CR 165 in Overton.
Henderson, TXpanolawatchman.com

Henderson man dies in U.S. 79 crash

A Henderson man died Thursday when his truck hit a truck-trailer on U.S. 79 North in Panola County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Brandon Cole Fountain, 21, died at the scene. DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said Thursday around 1:15 p.m., troopers were called to a fatal crash on...
Henderson, TXthehendersonnews.com

RCSO investigation leads to possession charges

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division recently arrested 4 individuals and seized a large amount of drug paraphernalia and suspected controlled substances. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a controlled substance search warrant at 6610 US Highway 79 South in Henderson, Thursday, April 29, 2021. The controlled substance search warrant resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, and suspected marijuana.
Panola County, TXKSLA

Henderson man dies in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From DPS: Yesterday at 1:16 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US 79 N, approximately three miles east of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2014 Volvo truck towing a semi-trailer was...
Rusk County, TXKLTV

Rusk County sheriff releases ID of badly decomposed body

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the identity of a person found dead and badly decomposed earlier this month. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez have identified the body as Wallace Gene Judalet, 31, of Henderson. Judalet was discovered off Highway 79 South on April 20. The search for...
Rusk County, TXthehendersonnews.com

Rusk County vaccination totals creep upward as active cases fluctuate

According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County increased to 36 from the 30 last reported. The Department of State Health Services reported 2,217 total confirmed cases within the county,...