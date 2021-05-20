Man sentenced for human trafficking
HENDERSON — A Rusk County jury Thursday sentenced Kendrick Davis, 30, to 22 years in prison on human trafficking charges. That’s according to our news partner KETK. On Dec. 6, 2018, Davis was arrested at his house near Henderson when sheriff’s deputies served warrants for human trafficking and possessing drugs. Records show that drugs and a 26-year-old woman with injuries were in the house at the time. Davis was charged with human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, and other crimes.ktbb.com