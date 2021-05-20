newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Machias Savings Bank announces seven new corporators

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its annual meeting this week, Machias Savings Bank announced seven new corporators. The following were voted on and approved by Machias Savings Bank’s existing corporators: Marci Booth of LIHC Investment Group in Portland; Seraphina Erhart of Maine Coast Sea Vegetables in Hancock; Luke Holden of Luke’s Lobster in Portland; Cathy Manchester of Keller Williams Realty in Portland; Paul Paradis of Paradis True Value in Bar Harbor; Hugh Reynolds of Greenhead Lobster in Stonington; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR of The Boulos Company in Portland.

bangordailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Real Estate#National Bank#Annual Meeting#Fund Management#Machias Savings Bank#Luke S Lobster#Paradis True Value#Greenhead Lobster#The Boulos Company#Macpage#Cfo#The Usm Foundation Board#Mercy Hospital Fore River#Buildout#The Maine Seaweed Council#The Lobster Institute#Maine Aquaculture Co Op#The 2018 Inc 5000#Forbes Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Savings Bank of Walpole expanding with new Keene office

Savings Bank of Walpole is adding an administrative office in Keene in a move the bank says will create 10 new jobs, it announced Wednesday. The bank, which has branches in Keene and Walpole, expects to open the new space on Kit Street — adjacent to Filtrine Manufacturing's headquarters — in mid-June, the bank said in a news release.
Auburn, MESun-Journal

Auburn Savings Bank hires Cara Hingey

AUBURN — Auburn Savings Bank has hired Cara Hingey as vice president and loan officer. Hingey will join the loan department of the community bank, helping customers navigate the process of mortgage and consumer lending. Hingey graduated with an associate degree in business from Central Maine Community College in Auburn....
Claremont, NHValley News

Claremont Savings Bank opening West Lebanon branch

WEST LEBANON — Claremont Savings Bank plans to open a full-service branch at 106 North Main St., an expansion into the heart of the Upper Valley. The West Lebanon branch, which would open this summer, will be in the first floor of the building which is currently home to stations connected to Great Eastern Radio, according to a news release from the bank on Monday. The radio station operations will be consolidated on the second floor of the building, the release said.
MinoritiesPosted by
Buffalo's Fire

New charter school aims for success of Native students

Indigenous student high school graduation rates lowest of all racial groups in U.S. The national non-profit NDN Collective plans to open an independent, Indigenous-led school in Rapid City, S.D. for Native students. School administrators project opening it with 40 students in fall 2022. The goal is to engage Native students to assume leadership roles. The school curriculum also aims to strengthen culture, identity, and community investment.
RestaurantsThe Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Benton plan, budget develop

City, restaurants expect first phase introduced by Memorial Day. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
Machias, MEPosted by
Machias Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Machias

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Machias: 1. Shift Supervisor; 2. Hospitalist Physician Opportunity - Northeast Maine; 3. Field Technician; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,901 per week; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Reliable Home Time - Excellent Benefits; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $1,500/Week; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $78,000/Year +$5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,385 per week;
Machias, MEmachiasnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Dear People of Machias

This Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Pellon Center, there will be a vote by Machias residents as to whether the town should lend its support to a new business applying for a state-funded Community Development Block Grant. The business, a small farm-to-table restaurant, taproom, and micro-brewery called Bad Little...
Congress & Courtsfoxbangor.com

Collins pushing for Farm to School renewal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is joining with colleagues to renew the Farm to School program, which helps get local food into schools. Collins said the bill “would ensure that students in Maine and across the country will continue to have access to local and healthy foods while supporting Maine farmers.”