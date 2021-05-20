Machias Savings Bank announces seven new corporators

WEST LEBANON — Claremont Savings Bank plans to open a full-service branch at 106 North Main St., an expansion into the heart of the Upper Valley. The West Lebanon branch, which would open this summer, will be in the first floor of the building which is currently home to stations connected to Great Eastern Radio, according to a news release from the bank on Monday. The radio station operations will be consolidated on the second floor of the building, the release said.