Machias Savings Bank announces seven new corporators
At its annual meeting this week, Machias Savings Bank announced seven new corporators. The following were voted on and approved by Machias Savings Bank’s existing corporators: Marci Booth of LIHC Investment Group in Portland; Seraphina Erhart of Maine Coast Sea Vegetables in Hancock; Luke Holden of Luke’s Lobster in Portland; Cathy Manchester of Keller Williams Realty in Portland; Paul Paradis of Paradis True Value in Bar Harbor; Hugh Reynolds of Greenhead Lobster in Stonington; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR of The Boulos Company in Portland.bangordailynews.com