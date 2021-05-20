New CEO named for Tufts, Harvard Pilgrim

Which Corporate ESG News Does the Market React To?. George Serafeim is the Charles M. Williams Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, and Aaron Yoon is an Assistant Professor of Accounting Information and Management at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).