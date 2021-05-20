newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

New CEO named for Tufts, Harvard Pilgrim

By Jessica Bartlett
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care organization has named Cain Hayes as the organization’s new CEO.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
762
Followers
2K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ceo#Tufts Health Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

New startup merges tech and DTC lawn care

Craig Elworthy has spent nearly two decades working in the tech sector as a product manager for email security companies. While he's currently the senior product manager at LinkSquares, a Boston-based artificial intelligence company that aims to help companies as they review and sign contracts online, he's also the founder of Lawnbright, a subscription-based lawn service in Andover that sends its non-toxic products to customers and offers them customized weather updates for a greener backyard.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Keeping her goals in focus

This is one in a series of profiles showcasing some of Harvard’s stellar graduates. In the fall of 2017, Rawan Alhawamdeh stepped onto Harvard’s campus with a vision for improving the lives of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and giftedness (which may bring with it social struggle as well as academic advantage).
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Which Corporate ESG News Does the Market React To?. George Serafeim is the Charles M. Williams Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, and Aaron Yoon is an Assistant Professor of Accounting Information and Management at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
Harvard, MAharvardmagazine.com

Harvard Reports Top Administrators’ and Investment Managers’ Pay

Harvard today released its 2019 tax filings, covering fiscal year 2020 (July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020), including information on the earnings of University leaders, and the accompanying Harvard Management Company (HMC) disclosure of senior employees’ compensation for calendar year 2019. Compensation for Harvard’s Leaders. The annual report of...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Cultivating a career in science

This is one in a series of profiles showcasing some of Harvard’s stellar graduates. Zahra Aldawood, D.M.Sc. ’18, M.M.Sc. ’21, recalls the moment in dental school when she realized she wanted to pursue genetic research as one of the most enlightening experiences of her life. “I conducted research to examine...
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
IndustryPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Charles River shells out $293M for gene therapy company

Charles River Laboratories is diving headfirst into gene therapy with another acquisition, this time paying $292.5 million upfront for Maryland-based Vigene Biosciences. The share price of Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) was down on the announcement, dropping by almost 2% by noon on Monday. The company's market cap is $16.2 billion.
Harvard, MAHarvard Crimson

Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Bill Lee Lauds ‘Really Positive’ Fundraising Year Despite Pandemic

William F. Lee '72, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation, speaks at the conference to announce Harvard's next president in 2018. By Casey M. Allen. Harvard Corporation senior fellow William F. Lee ’72 said in an interview Wednesday that the University expects high fundraising returns by the end of the fiscal year despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Harvard Press seeks new local stewards

The Harvard Press, founded 15 years ago by public-spirited residents to provide comprehensive news of the community while reviving small-town journalism in Harvard, is seeking new owners. Co-owners Sue Robbins and Lisa Aciukewicz announced to the staff late last week they were ready to begin a search for new owners...
Harvard, MAHarvard Crimson

More Than 100 Radcliffe College Alumnae Protest New ‘Shorthand’ Name For Radcliffe Institute

Located at 10 Garden Street, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study adopted the vernacular name Harvard Radcliffe Institute earlier this year. By Soumyaa Mazumder. More than 100 Radcliffe College alumnae signed onto letters protesting a decision by the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study to adopt the vernacular name Harvard Radcliffe Institute earlier this year.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Articles 20 and 21: Senior Residential Development bylaw and Accessory Apartment bylaw

The Planning Board has proposed two bylaw amendments designed to increase the housing available to Harvard’s older citizens. Article 20 proposes a new general senior housing bylaw, while Article 21 would amend Harvard’s current accessory apartment bylaw to be more senior-friendly. Citizens will vote on the articles at the May 15 Town Meeting, where they will require a two-thirds majority to pass.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

By the Numbers: COVID-19 update, 5/14/21

The state reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harvard for the week ending May 4. The town’s cumulative number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began remains at 136. During the week of May 3, no students tested positive in the school testing program; no results were available by press time for the week of May 10.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

It’s time to pass the torch: Harvard Press seeks new stewards

For a decade and a half, we have been immersed in publishing the Harvard Press and have worked almost daily to maintain the original vision of providing Harvard with a locally owned, independent newspaper. We have striven to foster dialogue and promote civic engagement essential to democracy and vibrant community life, while upholding the highest standards of journalism. The overwhelming response by our readers and advertisers has been a welcome affirmation.
Worcester, MAworcester.edu

Luster Named a ‘Power 50’ by Worcester Business Journal

Stacey Luster, J.D., general counselor and assistant to the president for employment and equal opportunity, has been named one of this year’s ‘Power 50’ by the Worcester Business Journal. The designation highlights the movers and shakers of Worcester County who have effectively wielded power and had an outsized beneficial influence...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

New dining services director brings focus on nutrition, sustainability, inclusion

Harvard recently welcomed Smitha Haneef as its new managing director of dining services. Haneef comes to Harvard from Princeton, where she was assistant vice president for university services. She brings with her a long and diverse career in food and hospitality services, beginning in five-star hotels in Hyderabad, India, through time spent running her own catering business in Birmingham, Alabama, to helping launch the LifeWorks Restaurant Group, a premium on-site restaurant division of the food service company Aramark.