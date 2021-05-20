JPD Chief Speaks Out After City Sees Increase In Drug Overdoses, Deaths

A Jamestown man has been indicted on drug charges stemming from an investigation into a search of his girlfriend's residence last October. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Wednesday that a federal grand jury has indicted 28-year-old Jun Martinez on charges of narcotics conspiracy, possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a premises for drug use and distribution, and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine on premises where an individual under 18 was present and resided. On October 16th, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a state search warrant at an address on Wescott Street, where Martinez and 28-year-old Antasia Babcock lived with their children. During the search, law enforcement officers seized one pound of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $62,000 in cash. Martinez faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted. Babcock was indicted in this case on May 5th.