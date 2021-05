April 29, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed another key piece of their Super Bowl-winning roster by bringing back wide receiver Antonio Brown on a one-year contract worth at least $3.1 million in guaranteed money, according to the NFL Network. The deal reportedly contains incentives that could increase Brown’s payday to as much as $6.25 million. After a tumultuous stretch of his career that saw him hit with a sexual assault lawsuit and traded and released multiple times, Brown signed with the Bucs and, after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, became a productive member of the team’s vaunted wide receiver corps, alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who will also be back with the Super Bowl champions next season.