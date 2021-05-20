newsbreak-logo
Family ‘Art in the Field’ Day on Sears Island

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSEARS ISLAND — Friends of Sears Island will host a family “Art in the Field” day on Sears Island on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to hike out to a field on the Homestead Trail to spend time creating a sculpture made entirely from natural materials found on Sears Island. Each group will be assigned an area of the field and given two rolls of twine for tying materials together, but everything else must be sourced from the island. The goal of this event is to encourage people of all ages to come together to explore the island and express their creativity in the wild! The pieces created during the Art in the Field program will be on view through the month of July, and some sculptures will be featured on Friends of Sears Island’s website and Facebook page.

