HOLYOKE – In a bid to increase equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine in communities of need, a traveling vaccine bus is visiting two Western Massachusetts cities. The Mobile Vax bus, which is part of an effort of the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to reach under-served communities, partnered with Holyoke Health to host the bus in both Holyoke and Chicopee. Senior Vice President of Tufts Harvard Pilgrim Adam Scott said that the bus was born out of their mission to “improve the health and wellbeing of those in diverse communities.”