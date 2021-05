Q. I just bought a house that needs a lot of attention. It has little if any insulation, a sagging first floor, cloth-covered wiring with only a few three-pronged outlets that I doubt are grounded, and water stains in the ceilings. I’m thinking it may be cheaper to tear down, so I want to look into making the new house totally state-of-the-art, meaning energy-efficient and storm-resistant, with computerized, wireless controls for a new boiler, sound system, lighting and security. I just wonder if, after investing in all this, is it worth it? Am I over-improving and out-pricing the house so I’ll never get my money back?