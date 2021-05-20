newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Decryption tool tested after hack of Irish health service

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IEsm_0a5thX8Q00
Signage at Beacon Hospital in Dublin (PA Wire)

The Irish Government has said a decryption tool has been made available following a ransomware hack of the health service IT system.

In a statement, the Government said the tool is being tested, and also insisted that it has not paid a ransom following the hack which has had a “grave” impact on healthcare services.

“A detailed technical process to ensure the integrity of this decryption tool is being carried out by the NCSC and private contractors,” the Government said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“This is to ensure that this tool would support restoration of our systems rather than cause further harm.

“While this is, of course, an encouraging development the detailed programme of work to repair and restore the IT systems still needs to be carried out. The teams of people engaged in this important work will continue to carry it out.

“Every effort is being made to restore important aspects of the HSE’s IT infrastructure as soon as possible and the focus remains very firmly on restoring medical services for the many thousands of patients in need of them.”

An Garda Siochana continue to pursue every avenue available in investigating those responsible for this crime

The Government said it has not paid and will not pay a ransom following the hack which was first detected last Friday.

“This has been the firm position of the Government from the outset and it will continue to maintain that position,” it said.

“An Garda Siochana, working actively with their international policing and security partners, continue to pursue every avenue available in investigating those responsible for this crime.”

Earlier the head of Ireland’s health service described the “catastrophic” impact of a “stomach-churning” hack of its IT systems.

The number of appointments in some areas of the system has dropped by 80% as health workers grapple with paper records while work continues to recover IT systems.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid criticised the ransomware attack as a “callous act” and an attack on health workers who have been working “relentlessly” through the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the “catastrophic impact” of the hack on the health service emerged in the early hours of last Friday.

“I really do believe this is quite a stomach-churning criminal act,” he said.

“To launch an attack of such a massive scale on sick and vulnerable people in this country in the midst of a global pandemic is quite an extraordinary thing to do.

“There is no doubt it is a vicious and a callous act and will be condemned everywhere by decent people.

“It is also specifically an attack on healthcare workers having worked relentlessly for 15 months, making many personal sacrifices and taking many personal risks and providing care for people most impacted by Covid-19… coming after three of the most challenging months in the history of the health system in Ireland.”

He told an HSE media briefing on Thursday afternoon that the response has been “comprehensive” since last Friday and will “continue to be relentless”.

However he said work to undo the damage will continue into the coming weeks.

“We are now in the assessment phase where we’re assessing all across the network… to understand the impacts across the network,” he said.

Mr Reid said there are 2,000 systems used by the health service and more than 4,500 servers.

“This is in essence the rebuilding of a legacy network of 30 years,” he said.

The briefing heard the impact on services included a reduction by 70%-80% in outpatient appointments each day.

Hackers have reportedly threatened to release patient data on Monday if a ransom is not paid.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin previously ruled out the paying of any ransom.

Mr Reid told Thursday’s briefing that it is not unusual and not unexpected that there is a threat to publish.

He urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the Garda.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Service#Health System#Decryption#Irish People#Hackers#Ransomware#Security Services#First Data#Health Data#The Irish Government#Ncsc#Hse#Tool#Patient Data#Medical Services#Healthcare Services#Healthcare Workers#Paper Records#Care#Restoration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Scientists keeping close eye on spread of Indian variant

Scientists are keeping a close eye on the spread of the Indian variant across the UK, but there are currently no signs that infection is leading to rising hospital admissions, experts have said. Professor Steven Riley, from Imperial College London, said that whether the road map for England continues on...
Worldtheregister.com

Hospitals cancel outpatient appointments as Irish health service struck by ransomware

Ireland's nationalised health service has shut down its IT systems following a "human-operated" Conti ransomware attack, causing a Dublin hospital to cancel outpatient appointments. The country's Health Service Executive closed its systems down as a precaution, local reports from the Irish public service broadcaster RTÉ said, reporting that Dublin's Rotunda...
WorldUS News and World Report

Irish Health Service Hit by Ransomware Attack, Vaccine Rollout Unaffected

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from what it described as a significant ransomware attack but said its coronavirus vaccination programme was unaffected. The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) said it took the step as a...
WorldFrankfort Times

Irish health system targeted in 'serious' ransomware attack

LONDON (AP) — Ireland's health service shut down its IT systems on Friday after being targeted in a ransomware attack by what it called “international criminals.”. Appointments and elective surgeries were canceled at several hospitals and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the disruption could last for days.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Irish health service targeted by ‘significant’ cyber attack

Ireland’s Health Service Executive has been targeted in a “significant ransomware attack”, causing it to temporarily shut down its IT systems.The HSE said the decision had been taken as a “precaution” and that Covid-19 vaccination appointments were not affected by the attack.Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “international criminals” appeared to be behind the attack, adding that the impacts could continue into next week, while junior minister Ossian Smyth labelled the incident “possibly the most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish State”.In a tweet, HSE Ireland said: ”There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. We have...
WorldSilicon Republic

Irish health service IT systems shut down following cyberattack

Hospitals across the country are expected to experience delays as the HSE’s IT system suffers a ‘significant and serious’ attack. The Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) has been hit by a cyberattack, forcing the organisation to shut down its IT systems as a precautionary measure. A statement from the HSE...
Healthwhtc.com

Irish ransomware attack to cost health service tens of millions of euros

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The Irish health service expects to spend tens of millions of euros rebuilding its IT systems from a cyber attack which is set to cause significant disruption to diagnostic services into next week. Ireland’s health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect...
San Diego, CAGovernment Technology

San Diego Health System Struggles Nine Days After Hack

(TNS) — Scripps Health remained significantly impacted by a ransomware attack Monday, the ninth-straight day since hackers sent the region's second-largest health system reeling May 1. The system's website, scripps.org, continued to host only a one-paragraph message with a notice of a network outage, an apology and a phone number...
WorldWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 14 May

This daily round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: No masks for fully vaccinated Americans in most places; Confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 24 million in India;...
Sciencebcfocus.com

coronavirus biological weapon: Chinese scientists are working on the coronavirus as a biological weapon for WW3: Chinese scientists were making the Corona virus as a biological weapon during WW3

The corona virus outbreak continues to be generalized after about a year and a half, and so far no concrete evidence has been found on its origin. First of all, China, a victim of this, has denied claims that it has spread from the Wuhan market or laboratory. However, according to a 6-year-old document, Chinese scientists were working on preparing biological weapons using the corona virus to fight World War III. This document, found by American officials, indicates that bio and genetic weapons have been prepared for 6 years.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Mobile health service adds COVID-19 testing for public, employers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Health Conservation, Inc. expanded its mobile on-site occupational health testing services to include COVID-19 testing for both the general public and employers. HCI now offers two COVID-19 testing solutions. There is the Abbott BinaxNOW Antigen Rapid test, which provides on-site results in minutes and the PCR...
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Alaska Court System Revives Some Digital Services After Hack

(TNS) — The Alaska Court System restored some online services Tuesday after a cyber attack forced the court system to disconnect many of its operations from the Internet at the beginning of May, but it was unclear how long a full recovery may take. The court system disconnected applications from...
Public Healtharcamax.com

Commentary: Want to prevent the next pandemic? We'll need a more powerful World Health Organization

Only a handful of places — including Taiwan, Vietnam and New Zealand — acted in time to contain the coronavirus last year, causing the world to spend trillions of dollars fighting an infection that has led to the deaths of more than 3 million people so far. The World Health Organization shoulders some of the blame. At the least, it should have declared COVID-19 a pandemic weeks sooner than March 11, 2020, which would have underlined the urgency of a global response.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Targeted methods to control SARS-CoV-2 spread

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, intense social distancing and lockdown measures were the primary weapon in the fight against the spread of SARS-CoV-2, but they came with a monumental societal burden. New research from the Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases and the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia explores if there could have been a better way.
Travelvaxbeforetravel.com

Europe Expands Color-Coded Coronavirus Travel Warnings

(Vax Before Travel) — The European CDC published updated maps on May 6, 2021, supporting the Council Recommendation on a coordinated approach to travel measures in the European Union (EU). These color-code maps are based on data reported by the EU Member States to The European Surveillance System database every...