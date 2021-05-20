newsbreak-logo
Sussex County, NJ

Franklin businesses raise money to aid Sussex County C.L.E.A.R. fight opioid addiction

New Jersey Herald
 7 hours ago

FRANKLIN — Two neighboring businesses collected $2,200 in their annual fundraisers to benefit local residents struggling with opioid addiction. TJ's Pizza, on Route 23, raised $1,200 in the April "Remembers Their Smiles" campaign by selling cupcakes decorated with smiley faces to honor the faces of those lost to addiction. Verizon premium retailer R-Wireless contributed an additional $1,000 through the "Change for Change" initiative by encouraging customers to round up purchases to the nearest dollar.

