Franklin businesses raise money to aid Sussex County C.L.E.A.R. fight opioid addiction
FRANKLIN — Two neighboring businesses collected $2,200 in their annual fundraisers to benefit local residents struggling with opioid addiction. TJ's Pizza, on Route 23, raised $1,200 in the April "Remembers Their Smiles" campaign by selling cupcakes decorated with smiley faces to honor the faces of those lost to addiction. Verizon premium retailer R-Wireless contributed an additional $1,000 through the "Change for Change" initiative by encouraging customers to round up purchases to the nearest dollar.www.njherald.com