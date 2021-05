A game developer and two other people are challenging Valve with a lawsuit over the company's dominance in PC digital games distribution. On a blog run by Wolfire Games, CEO David Rosen revealed that he is leading a class-action antitrust lawsuit representing game developers against Valve Corporation. He asserted that the near dominance of Steam on the PC games market increases the prices of games due to Valve's service taking a 30% commission from the sale of each game. He also stated that any attempts to diverge from that system would result in a game being “removed from Steam”.