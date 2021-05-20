Disney World and Snapchat will virtually transform Cinderella Castle with your PhotoPass images via augmented reality

If you have ever wanted to have a private photo session at Disney World and not pay too much for it, those options are continuing to become more and more available to Guests!. Disney offers a Capture Your Moment photo package where Guests can have two PhotoPass photographers for 20 minutes for just $50, and they will take unlimited photos of you, which will all be provided to you digitally. Originally, the package was only available at Magic Kingdom, but now, it can be found at Animal Kingdom as well!