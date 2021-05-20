newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disney World and Snapchat will virtually transform Cinderella Castle with your PhotoPass images via augmented reality

By WDWMAGIC Staff
wdwmagic.com
 6 hours ago

Disney and Snap are joining forces to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with special Snapchat lenses in an augmented reality experience. Using the My Disney Experience app, you’ll be able to place your favorite image captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers on Cinderella Castle with augmented reality. Look through your camera lens in the app and you’ll see a mosaic of special moments shared by Disney World guests to celebrate the 50th. You can also share your memory with your friends and family, and the next time you return during the 18-month 50th Celebration, your photo will be there waiting for you.

www.wdwmagic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinderella Castle#Walt Disney World#Augmented Reality#Camera#Disney World Guests#Special Snapchat Lenses#Special Moments#Memory#October#Time#Transform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Technology
News Break
Disney
Related
TravelInside the Magic

EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth Evacuates Guests as Park Closes!

It was an eventful night for Spaceship Earth at Epcot in Walt Disney World today! Although Disney World is known for its innovative and safe rides, our iconic silver sphere had a bit of trouble tonight and had to send Disney Guests packing. Our senior editor Katrina Allen was enjoying...
Worlddisneyfoodblog.com

Cast Members Will NOT Be Able to Visit Disney World Next Month

Disney Cast Members have gotten some exciting news lately!. Disney just relaxed its employee dress code, allowing for more self-expression (and we’ve loved seeing Cast Members embrace their personal style!). Cast Members also received news that they’d get a one-night stay at a Disney hotel! But now, Disney has revealed a little bit of bad news.
Lifestyle995qyk.com

Walt Disney World Announces New After Hours Halloween Event

Walt Disney World announced an after hours event they’ll be hosting this year, so get ready for some spooky nights at the Magic Kingdom. This new, separately ticketed event, is called BOO BASH. BOO BASH runs from August 10th until October 31st, 2021 on select nights from 9 p.m. until Midnight at Magic Kingdom. The event features Halloween-themed cavalcades with your favorite characters. The Cadaver Dans will perform and the park will be decorated for the best spooky feel. And let’s not forget…candy!
TravelWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (5/2/21): Disney & Marvel Face Lawsuit Over Iron Man & Ant-Man Designs, FL Resident Discover Disney Tickets Extended, Disney’s Beach Club Resort Courtyard Refurbishment Complete, MCO Reduces Physical Distancing, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Shoppingchipandco.com

Halfway To Halloween Disney Merchandise First Look

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. It’s halfway to Halloween, and we’re taking a look at the hauntingly fabulous Halloween Disney Merchandise headed to town this fall! From Cruella themed outfits for nuiMOs, to spook-tacular accessories there is a spine-tingling offerings for everyone!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney Offering Affordable Private Photo Session at Animal Kingdom

If you have ever wanted to have a private photo session at Disney World and not pay too much for it, those options are continuing to become more and more available to Guests!. Disney offers a Capture Your Moment photo package where Guests can have two PhotoPass photographers for 20 minutes for just $50, and they will take unlimited photos of you, which will all be provided to you digitally. Originally, the package was only available at Magic Kingdom, but now, it can be found at Animal Kingdom as well!
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: ALL the May the 4th Star Wars Merchandise in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. PHEW! It’s Star Wars Day, and that means we’ve been off on a galactic adventure all day long to show you everything happening in the parks!. Although we know...
Photographythemainstreetmouse.com

Capture Your Moment: Coming Soon to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park! Bookings Now Open

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Emily Southard. Since introducing Capture Your Moment at Magic Kingdom Park, our Disney PhotoPass photographers have captured thousands of magical moments for guests during personalized photo sessions. Capture Your Moment continues to be very popular, and one of the most frequent requests we’ve received from guests is to expand this experience to another park.
LifestylePosted by
TheWeek

Disney's new 'real' lightsaber looks just like the movie version

Disney Parks on Tuesday revealed a "brand-new, more realistic lightsaber" that's set to debut at Walt Disney World Resort next year. The tease, appropriately, dropped on May 4th, which fans celebrate each year as Star Wars Day. The lightsaber, which was developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development, has...
Lifestyleallears.net

Disney World’s Most Infamous Beverage is Returning to EPCOT’s New Club Cool

There are tons of things we’re excited about in the ongoing EPCOT transformation!. We’re ready to hop on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, explore the new Play Pavilion, and check out the brand-new merchandise shop coming soon. As part of the transformation, Club Cool is returning to the park, and we’re READY to drink sodas from all over the world again — including one of our least favorites!
Health Servicesdisneyfoodblog.com

VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE Coming to Disney World with Official Provider AdventHealth!

AdventHealth is a major healthcare company in Orlando and for many years has maintained a relationship with the Walt Disney Company. You might remember that AdventHealth professionals have been administering temperature checks in the past months and Disney has helped with installations at AdventHealth hospitals. Now, the relationship is expanding — and it means new offerings for guests!
TravelPosted by
Fox News

Disney World’s Star Wars hotel opening pushed to next year

Walt Disney World Resort shared an update on its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser on May 4. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the immersive hotel was scheduled to open in 2021. But now, fans can expect the Galactic Starcruiser to open sometime next year, according to a news release from Disney Parks Blogs.
Lifestylechipandco.com

Disney Celebrates Halfway to Halloween tomorrow!

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Can you believe we are almost halfway to Halloween? To celebrate Disney will be hosting on Friday a day of spooktacular surprises!. The #HalfwaytoHalloween fun begins tomorrow morning,...