Disney World and Snapchat will virtually transform Cinderella Castle with your PhotoPass images via augmented reality
Disney and Snap are joining forces to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with special Snapchat lenses in an augmented reality experience. Using the My Disney Experience app, you’ll be able to place your favorite image captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers on Cinderella Castle with augmented reality. Look through your camera lens in the app and you’ll see a mosaic of special moments shared by Disney World guests to celebrate the 50th. You can also share your memory with your friends and family, and the next time you return during the 18-month 50th Celebration, your photo will be there waiting for you.www.wdwmagic.com