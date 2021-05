In 2014, the budget-strapped Milwaukee County Parks hoped to generate $100,000 in revenue by operating a Traveling Beer Garden for two-week stints in six locations. The repurposed fire truck, now a bar, exceeded its goals by the third stop, raising $250,000 by the end of the season, about half of which was profit. Sprecher Brewing Company, the sole provider of beverages, contributed an additional $32,000 that year. The tour has continued to expand in popularity and in size. There are now two traveling beer gardens one called the Roll Out The Barrel Tour, the other called the Pass Me a Pint Tour. They were some of the very few annual events (indoor or outdoor) to be held last year.