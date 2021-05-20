newsbreak-logo
MCCF hosts online Lunch & Learn Series: Co-management in Alewives, Shellfish and Other Fisheries in Maine

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine Center for Coastal Fisheries’ Collaborative Management Specialist Mike Thalhauser will present on two of the most formalized examples of co-management in Maine: shellfish and alewives. This hour-long talk will also highlight other efforts involving different fisheries and how MCCF supports collaborative management to sustain them. Join us on Friday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom for this free talk. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dDrsZEtFQayYMHjGXJYb9A.

bangordailynews.com
