Right on the heels of announcing the Wild Rider to the world, PUMA is back with the same shoe in an all-new red and blue colorway. It was only earlier this month that the Wild Rider flashed onto the scene. The shoe itself is a temporal pastiche: it pays homage to PUMA’s classic retro designs while keeping a sharp eye on the future. The Wild Rider is an iteration of the Rider series that emphasizes functionality and form for the modern city dweller. Think of it as your go-to shoe for all in the ins and outs of urban life.