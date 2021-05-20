Forbes names San Antonio one of the best cities to retire in 2021
When thinking about a place to retire, San Antonio should always be the answer (in a practical way, not in a rich, fantasy way). Forbes agrees, as the publication recently named the Alamo City one of the best places to retire in the U.S. in 2021. To determine its top 25, the publication compared nearly 800 places in America, on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, and climate change, and natural risk.www.lmtonline.com