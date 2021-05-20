newsbreak-logo
San Antonio, TX

Forbes names San Antonio one of the best cities to retire in 2021

By Priscilla Aguirre
Laredo Morning Times
Cover picture for the articleWhen thinking about a place to retire, San Antonio should always be the answer (in a practical way, not in a rich, fantasy way). Forbes agrees, as the publication recently named the Alamo City one of the best places to retire in the U.S. in 2021. To determine its top 25, the publication compared nearly 800 places in America, on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, and climate change, and natural risk.

Related
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas StateNew Haven Register

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Posted by
Only In Texas

Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas

Most Texans know about Dinosaur Valley State Park, but few are aware that the ancient beasts left their mark elsewhere in the Lone Star State. Located in San Antonio, Government Canyon State Natural Area is home to 110-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, and all it takes to see them is a 2.5-mile hike each way. Visit the […] The post Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Talking San Antonio: Gilbert Garcia and Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

Join Express-News political columnist Gilbert Garcia for his interview with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. Register for the free event here. Sandoval was recently elected to her third term on the San Antonio City Council. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, she grew up on the West Side and earned degrees from MIT, Stanford and Harvard. She is one of the city's leading voices on environmental issues, equity and public health.
San Antonio Current

Texas chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open first San Antonio location in July

Move over, Whataburger and In-n-Out. San Antonio burger fans will soon gain another chain to argue over in P. Terry’s Burger Stand, an Austin-based phenom famous for its hand-spun shakes. According to company officials, it will open its first Alamo City location in the bustling Medical Center around July 5....
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.