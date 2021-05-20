Sir Lennington's Handbook Of L&D Etiquette And Manners [eBook]

Are you ready to take your real estate business to the next level? With the power of social media and the rising popularity of videos, your content strategy may need an update. Video content is quickly becoming the go-to for everyone, from your average user to social media influencers to businesses large and small. According to Cisco’s Annual Internet Report 2018-2023, videos will soon make up more than 80% of all online consumer traffic. With the addition of platform features like Facebook Live and Instagram Stories, viewers have the opportunity to get an inside look into the day-to-day goings-on in people’s lives and businesses.