Sir Lennington's Handbook Of L&D Etiquette And Manners [eBook]
L&D Etiquette And Manners For Discerning eLearning Connoisseurs. Who says that chivalry is dead. In the L&D sector, it's alive and kicking thanks to Sir Lennington, the foremost expert on all things eLearning. From implementation to visual design, this eBook addresses the most common development challenges with a dose of humor. You'll learn how to curate content, upkeep your training library, and so much more. This may be an "old-fashioned" guide, but it's packed with helpful advice for modern eLearning professionals. Before we take a tour of the L&D Etiquette and Manners table of contents, let's explore why every eLearning aficionado should follow the golden rules of design.