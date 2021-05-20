newsbreak-logo
Sir Lennington's Handbook Of L&D Etiquette And Manners [eBook]

By Find Top Authoring Tools
elearningindustry.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleL&D Etiquette And Manners For Discerning eLearning Connoisseurs. Who says that chivalry is dead. In the L&D sector, it's alive and kicking thanks to Sir Lennington, the foremost expert on all things eLearning. From implementation to visual design, this eBook addresses the most common development challenges with a dose of humor. You'll learn how to curate content, upkeep your training library, and so much more. This may be an "old-fashioned" guide, but it's packed with helpful advice for modern eLearning professionals. Before we take a tour of the L&D Etiquette and Manners table of contents, let's explore why every eLearning aficionado should follow the golden rules of design.

elearningindustry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebook#L D#Guide#Information Design#Online Content#Creating Content#Ebook#Learning And Development#Sir Lennington#L D Professionals#Advice#Elearning Connoisseurs#Visual Design#High Quality Content#Contents#Proficiency#Humor#Pros#Subject Matter#Implementation
