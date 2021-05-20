newsbreak-logo
Health Services

Illinois Department Of Public Health Recognizes Three Physicians During National EMS Week

Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 21 hours ago

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) program honored three physicians this week for their contributions to pediatric emergency and critical care medicine. The Ron W. Lee, M.D. – Excellence in Pediatric Care Awards are given annually by IDPH and EMSC to recognize those dedicated to pediatric emergency care, critical care and childhood injury prevention initiatives. Individuals or organizations can be nominated in one of three award categories – Lifetime Achievement, Clinical Excellence, and Community Service.

