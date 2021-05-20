Illinois Department Of Public Health Recognizes Three Physicians During National EMS Week

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 — Ensuring access to high-quality primary care for all people in the United States will require reforming payment models, expanding telehealth services, and supporting integrated, team-based care, says a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. No federal agency currently has oversight of primary care, and no dedicated research funding is available. The report recommends the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) establish a Secretary’s Council on Primary Care and make it the accountable entity for primary care, as well as an Office of Primary Care Research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).