WOOD RIVER — The Madison County Health Department on Saturday reported 168,170 total COVID-19 vaccinations so far. MCHD officials said 85,708 county residents — or 32.4% of the county’s population — are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That number is expected to grow as the MCHD offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three locations this week and will now vaccinate children as young as 12.