$200 Million Development Near I-88, Route 59 Approved

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville City Council approved plans for a $200 million mixed-use development near I-88 and Route 59 that will include two full-service hotels, more than 400 residential units, restaurants, and office space. Impact on Schools. Representatives of petitioner Inter Continental Real Estate and Development said the development would be marketed to...

