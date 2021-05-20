Rangers target littering on the Spur

The April 14, 2021 letter to Soundoff by Adrian Arp refers to a video, but the link is missing, so I decided to surf around and check out Mr. Arp's proclamation that South Dakota is doing much better than Idaho handling the COVID-19 Pandemic. Since what Mr. Arp is talking about is the difference between what another state is doing compared to Idaho, I choose to look at the raw statistics reported to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) between January 20, 2020, to today April 24, 2021. You can look for yourself ... just look for the metric "#cases_deathsper100k". The raw data shows for South Dakota: Cases/100K: 13,751, and Deaths/100K: 221. For Idaho during the same period, Cases/100K: 10,408, and Deaths/100K: 113.