newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron’s 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game

By Associated Press
Valley News
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBy JOE REEDY LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume. James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night. “After the finger to the eye, I was seeing three rims and shot at the middle one. By grace, I was able to knock it down,” said James, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season. “I’ve been poked in the eye before. “It is going to be sore tonight and tomorrow, but we got a big-time win.” James was.

myvalleynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play In Game#Ap#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Los Angeles#Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABallislife.com

It’s in the Game: Westbrook Record, Lakers – Warriors, & More

Randy Cruz and Denny Blanco discuss Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson’s triple double record that stood for 47 years. They also preview a possible Lakers vs Warriors play-in-game matchup, give their thoughts on Kyle Lowry being on the Knicks radar, Hip Hop Artist J-Cole signing a deal to play in FIBA and much more!
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles. However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.
NBAcyclonefanatic.com

MUSINGS: NBA Playoff primer for the disengaged basketball fan

Dec 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Happy Monday, Fanatics!. This new week brings with it one of the best periods...
NBAlakers365.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
NBASan Bernardino County Sun

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAThe Day

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBARed Bluff Daily News

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBAtucson.com

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.