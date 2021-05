No team got more out of their undrafted free agent class in 2020 than the Jacksonville Jaguars -- but can they do it again?. A year ago, the Jaguars found the biggest steal in the 2020 offseason by landing 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson in undrafted free agency, with Robinson then going on to start 14 games and ser numerous undrafted rookie offensive records. Aside from Robinson, the Jaguars also got plenty of impact from defensive tackle Doug Costin and Ben Ellefson became their No. 3 tight end rather quickly.