Readying for a return to the Paris couture calendar this summer, Ralph Rucci reflected about his career, the importance of inclusion and the state of American fashion. The New York-based designer will be making his third appearance thanks to the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. His last show was in 2019 and his first was in 2007. The two-year lag since his last show was due primarily to the pandemic and the expense. “I could not pull it together to do a video to participate in the collections. And consumer spending, even in the couture, was horrifyingly finished. There was a moral awareness about being safe at home because no one knew about the infections,” he said.