NFL

Buccaneers Linebacker Mocks Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Debate

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Devin White is more than ready to put one of football’s most popular debates to rest. The Tom Brady versus Bill Belichick argument never lost steam over the course of the quarterback’s first season in Tampa Bay. Don’t expect the conversation to die down any time soon, even after Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory. It undoubtedly will be discussed ad nauseam over the next several months given the Patriots will host the reigning champions in early October.

NESN

NESN

