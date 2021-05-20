newsbreak-logo
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Jade Bird, Jack Barksdale, Corey Taylor and More

By David Fletcher
Dallas Observer
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Barksdale brings the blues to The Kessler's Spring on the Green Friday night May 21. What a week to see a show. Singer-songwriters dominate our list this week as we patiently wait for big-name acts to make their return to North Texas. Jade Bird and Jack Barksdale are bringing their songwriting prowess to The Kessler stage on separate nights while Justin Cashion takes his Paranoid Narrative to the Deep Ellum Art Co. and Jackie Venson shows the people of Arlington why Austin City Limits was so quick to pick her up. This is also a week for big performances by Phantomelo and Upsetting at Three Links. The Wee-Beasties are also back in town for a birthday show like none other. Don't let the chance of rain damper your desire to get out this weekend and catch some great live music.

