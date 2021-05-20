Brady school presents awards & academic achievements

The annual Academic Award Ceremony was held on Friday, April 30, in the Student Life Center. McKinney Christian Academy exists to honor Jesus Christ by teaching students to live biblically through education of mind, body and spirit. In Colossians 3:23 scripture tells us that “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.” MCA acknowledges those students who work hard and exhibit Christian character by recognizing students who excel academically and spiritually. The Academic Award is given to the student in each course with the highest grade average. These students receive a medal of recognition. The Diligence Award recognizes the student identified by the teacher as being the most diligent in the course. The diligence award students receive a certificate of recognition.