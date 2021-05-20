newsbreak-logo
Brady school presents awards & academic achievements

gothenburgleader.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrady Public Schools recently honored students with end-of-the-year awards. Elementary students being recognized for their achievements during the 2020-21 school year included:. Elementary Honor Band: 5th Grade - Reanna Davis, Marlee Seamann, Dallas Hobbs; 6th Grade - Andrew Robison, Beji Robison, Brody Telitz, Carlee Tillman, Kianna Suhr. Citizenship Award: Kindergarten...

Manning, SCmanninglive.com

CCTC Students Receive Academic Awards

Central Carolina Technical College presented academic awards to 40 students who displayed the highest level of achievement throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. Larry Brown of Alcolu (29001) Kristen Dorr of Gable (29051) Candler DuBose of Manning (29102) Roy McGuire of Manning (29102) Christina Newton of Manning (29102) Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu.
Copperas Cove, TXcovebanner.com

Masons present scholarships, Lamar Awards

Two students and a teacher were awarded the Lamar Medal for outstanding achievement in academics, citizenship and community service Tuesday evening at the Mount Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 in Copperas Cove. Students Mikayla Jackson and Matthew Lanning and teacher Sandra Perry were the guests of honor during a ceremony...
Elgin, NEelginreview.com

Academic excellence celebrated at EPS Awards night

Elgin Public Schools held their end of the year awards night on Tuesday, May 4. Earning awards for academic achievements during the year were:. Letter Winners-Theanna Dunn, Riley Vitamvas, Jessica Getzfred, Corbin Kinney and Isabella Smidt. Music. Outstanding Senior High Musician – Austin Good. Outstanding Junior High Musician – Sara...
Educationware.k12.ga.us

WCS Academic Boosters Club Announces Award Winners

The Ware County Academic Boosters Club was unable to hold the End of Year Awards Ceremony due to COVID-19 Restrictions. We hope to be able to hold our regular ceremony next year. It is with great honor that we recognize students for their outstanding accomplishments for the 2020-2021 School Year.
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

Middle School Academic Enrichment Camp

The COVID-19 global pandemic has resulted in remote instruction, hybrid instruction, and additional learning transitions. The Saline Middle School Academic Enrichment Camp is intended for families who want their child to have additional instruction in English Language Arts and Mathematics due to the educational challenges experienced during the 2020-21 school year. The program is specific for students who have earned grades (e.g., E, D, C) that are uncharacteristically low for the student. The program will also include instruction and activities for Social Emotional Learning. The Academic Enrichment Camp is a four-week program from July 19th - August 13th (Monday through Thursday) from 8-12 AM at Saline Middle School.
Sciencestardem.com

Local student achieve academic success

Stacey Willey of Fishing Creek was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at University of Maryland Global Campus. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Carrie Price. Carrie Price of Woolford, Maryland, was recently initiated into The...
EducationPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lynda Ciardiello Named Plum Point Middle School Teacher of the Year

From Principal Sabrina Bergen: Mrs. Ciardiello is a passionate, dedicated math teacher at Plum Point Middle School. She has taught at Plum Point Middle for six years, and this is her twenty-first year in education. Mrs. Ciardiello is a deep thinker, problem solver, and collaborator. This school year, Mrs. Ciardiello has embraced virtual and hybrid […] The post Lynda Ciardiello Named Plum Point Middle School Teacher of the Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Williamsport, PAlycoming.edu

Students’ academic achievements recognized at annual Honors Convocation

Lycoming College students were honored for their dedication to academic excellence with scholarships and fellowships during two recent outdoor, socially-distanced ceremonies. A recording of the larger of the two events—Honors Convocation--can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/WjtSf4Bz2VQ. The following individuals were recognized:. M.B. Rich Endowed Prize for Freshmen - Presented to students...
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Exam schools demand academic excellence

Fellow alumni of Boston Latin School used to greet one another as survivors of an intense academic barrage. In the old days, students admitted to the sixth class were told at the welcoming assembly, “Look to the left and to the right. Only one of you will make it to the graduation ceremony.”
Hancock, MIfinlandia.edu

Academic Achievement Committee Announces 2021 Honors & Awards Recipients

In a normal year, Finlandia’s Academic Achievement Committee hosts the Honors & Awards Banquet for students who have been selected to receive endowed scholarships and honors. This year, the committee opted to honor these students during Finlandia’s hybrid commencement ceremony held on Thursday, April 29. Announcing the honor recipients was Dr. Hilary Virtanen, Assistant Professor of Finnish and Nordic Studies. It was an incredibly special day for those in attendance or watching on Livestream. Finlandia congratulates the following Honors & Awards recipients!
Perryton, TXperrytonherald.com

PHS scholars recognized at Academic Awards

Perryton High School students were honored and recognized Monday night for their academic achievements during the year at the Academic Awards ceremony held in the PHS auditorium. Jacob Schollenbarger was announced as the valedictorian of the Class of 2021, and salutatorian is Jocelyn Medina. Honor graduates for the class of 2021 are Vance Vyoral, Alyssa Rutz, Jayden Flaming, Emili Rodriguez…
Hubbell, MIDaily Mining Gazette

LL-H presents CCASB awards

Ake Linden-Hubbell Schools Board presented three people with Copper Country Association of School Board awards at its meeting Monday night. Twelfth-grader Siona Beaudoin received the Student Leadership Award. Beaudoin has been part of numerous extracurricular activities, including eCYBERMISSION, where she helped win a national title and the Life Sciences Poster Competition at the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, where she finished third.
Hardin County, OHwktn.com

Quest Presents Teacher of the Year Awards

Hardin County Teacher of the Year Awards were handed out on Friday. Quest Federal Credit Union held the event as a way of thanking and congratulating the educators for their outstanding commitment and dedication to the education and growth of their students. The event was held at Viva Maria of...
Religionelginreview.com

Pope John academic awards

Thursday morning a year of lessons learned in the classroom were recognized when Pope John Academic Awards were presented. Among the awards handed out for the 2020/2021 school year were:. NVC Scholastic Recognition Award (ACT of 28 or above) Senior – Skylar Reestman. NVC Principal’s All Academic Team (Jrs. &...
ScienceThe Ada News

Five School for the Deaf teachers retire with combined 165 years of service

Oklahoma School for the Deaf students, faculty and families turned out May 5 to honor five teachers retiring with a combined 165 years of service as educators. Retirees are: Candy Tumblson, Lesa Price, Debbie Patton, Lawson Pair and Darla Skinner. Each educator received a proclamation from Speaker of the House...
Posted by
DFW Community News

The Annual Academic Awards Ceremony

The annual Academic Award Ceremony was held on Friday, April 30, in the Student Life Center. McKinney Christian Academy exists to honor Jesus Christ by teaching students to live biblically through education of mind, body and spirit. In Colossians 3:23 scripture tells us that “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.” MCA acknowledges those students who work hard and exhibit Christian character by recognizing students who excel academically and spiritually. The Academic Award is given to the student in each course with the highest grade average. These students receive a medal of recognition. The Diligence Award recognizes the student identified by the teacher as being the most diligent in the course. The diligence award students receive a certificate of recognition.
Oakland, CAthecampanil.com

The Campanil presents our Special Issue for the 2020-2021 academic year

For our Special Issue, go to the Special Issue 2021 tab at the top page to view the different sections the Campanil has produced to commemorate this academic year. For our news section, we cover organization work done by students this year, local politics in Oakland and stories looking towards the future of change at Mills.
High Schoolkiowacountyindependent.com

EADS HIGH SCHOOL HONORS STUDENT EXCELLENCE

Last Thursday the annual Eads Athletic & Academic Award Banquet was held with a large audience in attendance. This is a culminating event that highlights excellence in the student body at Eads High School. The evening started out with a wonderful potluck dinner organized by parents of the students and...
Columbus, WIWiscnews.com

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is based on the student’s academic achievement, SAE projects, and FFA involvement. Dahl received the award May 2 at the Columbus FFA Banquet Awards presentation. She has...