POTUS

The Biden administration plans to raise $ 700 billion from wealthy tax evasion:

By lorengray
eminetra.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration aims to ensure that taxpayers (mainly the wealthiest Americans) pay the taxes they are legally required to pay. The Treasury estimates that the so-called tax gap, the difference between unpaid and actually paid, will be about $ 600 billion in 2019 and will reach $ 7 trillion over the next decade.

#Tax Evasion#Treasury Department#Tax Filing#Tax Administration#Americans#Tax Fairness#Paid Tax Preparers#Suspicious Tax Returns#Taxpayer Income#Wage Taxes#Taxpayers#Unpaid Taxes#Budget Cuts#Taxpayer Services#Treasury Officials#High Income Earners#Government Agencies#Financial Institutions#U S#Increase Penalties
Businesstennesseestar.com

Analysis: Biden’s Spending Could Become A Hidden Tax On Everything

As the U.S. climbs out of a once-in-a-century pandemic, rising prices have led to increasing worry that rapid inflation could be just over the horizon. Americans have already witnessed higher prices in the past few months, with everything from gasoline to lumber to basic home items jumping in cost. The increases, partially fueled by non-existent interest rates and record government spending, could lead to inflation that the U.S. has not seen in decades, experts say.
Income TaxFulton Sun

IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans say they won't raise taxes on corporations. Democrats say they won't raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year. So who is going to pay for the big public works boost that lawmakers and President Joe Biden say is necessary for the country?. Enter...
Presidential Electionshepherdgazette.com

Biden Needs a World Minimal Tax to Offset His Proposed Big Company Tax Enhance

In the classic 1939 film, The Roaring Twenties, a desperate James Cagney tells Priscilla Lane, “You want the Brooklyn Bridge, all you gotta do is ask for it. If I can’t buy it, I’ll steal it.” Like a desperate lovesick puppy trying to force the object of his affection to fall in love with him, President Joe Biden has promised the American people the Brooklyn Bridge, relying on an elixir of higher taxes to carry out his plans. But suppose he fails to satisfy the two-thirds of Americans who endorse his spending plans. In that case, these folks might fall in love with the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate who can deliver the goods of prosperity and growth. Biden might try everything under the sun to woo his crush and make sure he showers the love of his life with diamonds and pearls, even if it means appealing to the worst instincts of the globalists: confiscation.
Income TaxCNET

IRS now sending $10,200 refund to millions for unemployment taxes. Will you get a tax break check?

When you filed your 2020 tax return, did you you pay taxes on the unemployment benefits you received? If you did, you may be due a refund. The IRS is now returning money to nearly 10 million people who filed before the $10,200 tax break that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act became law in March. Under that $1.9 trillion stimulus law, unemployment checks don't count as earned income during the pandemic and you can't be taxed on the money you received in 2020.
Income TaxPosted by
Daily Mail

Biden will start sending monthly checks of up to $300 to 39 million families with children under the age of 16 from July 15 under expanded tax credit

Expanded monthly child tax credits will start going out to 39 million U.S. families starting July 15, the Treasury Department announced Monday. Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. This means annual benefits for parents could reach upwards of $3,000 per kid depending on their age.
Income TaxAG Week

Use of like-kind exchanges could be at risk under Biden tax plan

Under Biden's proposal, future Section 1031 exchanges could be used to defer taxes on gains of no more than $500,000, a cap that would fall particularly hard on states such as California, Illinois and Iowa that have relatively high farmland values. “For a farmer who is trying to improve their...
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Former IRS commissioner: Biden's tax plan would create fairer system

Fred Goldberg, a former IRS commissioner who also served as assistant treasury secretary for tax policy, joined CBSN to discuss an op-ed he and other former commissioners recently wrote in The Washington Post. The op-ed argues President Biden's tax proposal "would restore our tax administration system to make it far fairer and more effective."
Income Taxomahadailyrecord.com

Biden’s Tax Hike Would Tap Less Than 1% of Nebraskans

President Joe Biden’s proposal to eliminate the lower-income tax rate on capital gains and stock dividends for America’s millionaires would affect less than one half of 1% of taxpayers, according to a new analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Amy Hanauer, executive director of the institute, said...
Congress & Courts95.3 MNC

Congress Seeks Update on Trade from Biden Administration

Two hearings on Capitol Hill this week focus on trade issues. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is speaking to the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee. Dave Salmonsen, American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Congressional Relations Director, wants an update on the Biden administration’s review on trade...
Income TaxCBS News

Backlog of income tax returns is growing, delaying refunds to millions

The IRS is falling behind in processing millions of income tax returns, potentially delaying refunds for many Americans. According to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent arm of the IRS focused on tax filers' rights, the agency is holding almost 31 million returns for manual processing just ahead of the May 17 tax-filing deadline. That backlog has grown by 2 million returns since mid-April, National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins told CBS MoneyWatch.
Presidential ElectionFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Tax wealthy, corporations to fund Biden’s plans

President Biden’s infrastructure and family plans are key to jobs, our democracy and continuing dominance in the world. Paying for them by increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations makes fiscal and civil sense. Corporations and investors benefit from a well-educated workforce and infrastructure that enables goods and services to...
Personal Financereviewjournal.com

LETTER: Biden corporate tax hikes will hit consumers

People pay taxes; corporations do not. In all my years developing yearly business plans, I never was allowed to produce a plan that called for my corporation to make less money than the year before. If taxes go up and the threshold to make money was reduced, then we had to come up with ways to make more money despite that issue. Usually it would be raising prices and delivering less. So the consumer would end up with higher prices for a more inferior product.
Presidential ElectionMarketwatch

Opinion: Biden’s plan to fully tax capital gains is good policy

President Biden has proposed taxing capital gains like ordinary income for those with incomes over $1,000,000. In addition to paying for his agenda, this proposal will make the federal income tax fairer, by ensuring that the wealthy pay their appropriate share of the tax bill, and more efficient, by eliminating the incentive to transform high-taxed ordinary income to low-taxed or untaxed capital gains.