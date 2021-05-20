newsbreak-logo
Senate Committee Approves Biden’s First Slate of Judiciary Candidates

By lorengray
eminetra.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington- On Thursday the Senate Judiciary Committee approved its first group President Biden’s Judiciary Candidate, Two of the votes from the Senate have been set up to vote in the Federal Circuit and three in the US District Court. The Panel voted for Judge Ketangi Brown Jackson’s nomination 13-9 in...

