Leslie Odom Jr. reveals he contracted swine flu during 2010 outbreak and says symptoms did not feel natural: 'It felt synthetic'

Leslie Odom Jr. has revealed that he contracted H1N1, AKA swine flu, during a different pandemic which began to hit the United States in 2009.

The 39-year-old actor recalled the experience from 2010 in the latest episode of podcast Hypochondriactor which is hosted by Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali.

The Hamilton star said it was a 'very strange' experience and that it felt partially 'like the regular flu, which I've had many times.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qn1j7_0a5teNNL00
Tough times: Leslie Odom Jr. (seen at The Oscars in LA last month) has revealed he contracted H1N1, AKA swine flu, during a different pandemic which began to hit the United States in 2009

However there were elements that were entirely different as he explained: 'There was a weird component. Whatever was going on inside me did not feel natural. It felt synthetic.'

Will & Grace star Hayes, 50, compared the experience to an iconic movie role as he replied: 'Sigourney Weaver in Alien.'

Odom Jr. clarified that he did have all the usual flu symptoms including coughing and fever but also experienced intense dizziness that lasted well into his road to recovery as he explained: 'The dizziness was like nothing I'd ever experienced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUuCZ_0a5teNNL00
'Very strange': The 39-year-old actor recalled the experience from 2010 in the latest episode of podcast Hypochondriactor which is hosted by Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efvcD_0a5teNNL00
However there were elements that were entirely different as Odom Jr. (seen in NBC series Smash in 2012) explained: 'There was a weird component. Whatever was going on inside me did not feel natural. It felt synthetic'

'There was this time, I was finally doing my laundry, this was when the laundry was downstairs, and I made a left turn and then I made another left turn, just in my building, and I went down. Making a left turn I got so dizzy that I just fell.'

If there was one silver lining at the time it was that Odom Jr. was in between jobs when he had H1N1 as he was too sick to even leave his bed and felt the effects of it even two months after first contracting it.

Odom Jr. believes that due to that experience and how it affected him emotionally, he could identify with what some people have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVjHp_0a5teNNL00
Talk less, smile more: Odom Jr. is best known for his work as Aaron Burr in Broadway smash hit Hamilton, as he is seen in February 2016

The talented actor said: 'I think, when your body houses a foreign host, I think something happens psychologically.

'You really realize how vulnerable you are, and how I could go from a … veritably healthy guy in my mid-twenties and that I could get this illness that, in some ways, was debilitating, just really affected my trust in the world. Thank god... it was super minor.'

Things have been going swimmingly for the actor as of late as he has landed his next gig - a mystery role in Rian Johnson's sequel Knives Out 2 according to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

It is going to be quite the star-studded cast as Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton have all been attached to the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwHis_0a5teNNL00
Big gig: Things have been going swimmingly for the actor as of late as he has landed his next gig - a mystery role in Rian Johnson's sequel Knives Out 2 according to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday
