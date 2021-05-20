Late Spring System Bringing Snow To High Sierra – CBS Sacramento – Sacramento, California

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are on the way in your Monday forecast. The system that brought cooler temperatures, showers, and thunderstorms to our region over the last several days is now off to our southeast, and high pressure is building into northern California from the Eastern Pacific today. This will result in mostly mild and sunny conditions on the way for your Monday, with temperatures that are slightly above average. Skies are clear for the start of your Monday, and we'll be sunny to mostly sunny today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, and 40's to 50's in the foothills and mountains early today. Winds will be out of the south from 10 to 15mph, and any chance for active weather will be off to our southeast. High temperatures are projected to end up in the mid to upper 80's in the valley, and in the 70's for our foothill and mountain zones on Monday afternoon.