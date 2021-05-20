newsbreak-logo
Late Spring System Bringing Snow To High Sierra – CBS Sacramento – Sacramento, California

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTruckee (CBS13) — As the low-pressure system moves to Northern California, late-season winter weather recommendations come into force at high altitudes. This recommendation will come into effect Thursday noon for North Sierra over 6500 feet. According to the National Weather Service, it will be valid until midnight. At higher altitudes,...

