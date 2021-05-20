Kendrick Perkins Rips Brad Stevens For ‘Unacceptable’ Comments About Nets
Brad Stevens might have a problem on his hands if any Boston Celtics players share Kendrick Perkins’ view on the head coach’s recent comments. Perkins ripped Stevens on Thursday for his high praise of the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the Boston-Brooklyn first-round NBA playoffs series. Stevens on Tuesday described Brooklyn as “the best of the best” and said he “has a hard time seeing them lose,” drawing the ire of Perkins, who spent the first seven-plus years of his NBA career with the Celtics.nesn.com