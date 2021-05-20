newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kendrick Perkins Rips Brad Stevens For ‘Unacceptable’ Comments About Nets

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Brad Stevens might have a problem on his hands if any Boston Celtics players share Kendrick Perkins’ view on the head coach’s recent comments. Perkins ripped Stevens on Thursday for his high praise of the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the Boston-Brooklyn first-round NBA playoffs series. Stevens on Tuesday described Brooklyn as “the best of the best” and said he “has a hard time seeing them lose,” drawing the ire of Perkins, who spent the first seven-plus years of his NBA career with the Celtics.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn#The Boston Celtics#Second Seeded Brooklyn#Coaching Staff#Basketball Operations#Celtic Pride#Love#Championships#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Brad Stevens’ Job This Season

Brad Stevens has often been labeled one of the best head coaches in the NBA, though the Boston Celtics haven’t played up to their potential this season. The Celtics entered the 2020-21 season with championship aspirations, however they’ve looked like a first round team for much of the year. Boston is 35-33 on the season following Sunday’s loss to Miami. The Celtics are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which would place the team in potential play-in game scenario.
NBACelticsBlog

Bob Ryan: Brad Stevens Most to Blame for Celtics Season

The target on Brad Stevens’ back continues to get larger as the Celtics continue to struggle. The play-in tournament looms as the team teeters back toward the .500 mark. Boston had hope left going into their two-game mini-series against Miami, but after going 0-for-2 in those games then losing to Cleveland the best-case finish for the Celts became the seven seed.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Brad Stevens Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Heat

Brad Stevens was interviewed postgame after the Celtics’ 130-124 loss vs the Miami Heat. He talked about the team’s poor first-half effort, his decision to play Carsen Edwards, and gave an injury update on Robert Williams. The Heat killed Boston in the first half, and Stevens was asked about this...
NBABoston Globe

‘Nobody can come out of this blameless’: Jackie MacMullan weighed in on Brad Stevens’s future

Amid an inconsistent 2021 regular season, the Celtics are facing the increasingly likely prospect of having to participate in the NBA’s postseason play-in tournament. Given that the team’s winning percentage is at its lowest in May since 2015, head coach Brad Stevens has been one of several targets of criticism. But according to longtime NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan, Stevens will not only stay in Boston, but could get a greater say in the roster construction.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes out until 2021-22

Around 75% of the NBA's players have been vaccinated, sources said, and commissioner Adam Silver continues to appeal to front-office executives to encourage further player participation ahead of the start of the playoffs next week. Beyond the broader health benefits of vaccinations, sources said, Silver outlined on a recent call with the league's GMs the concern that all playoff-bound teams share: Losing a key player for a week could decide a playoff series.
NBAclnsmedia.com

How Will Celtics Handle Brad Stevens and Jaylen Brown Injury?

Chris Forsberg joined Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman to discuss the Jaylen Brown injury, the Celtics landing in the play-in tournament and what the Celtics can do next in the offseason to bounce back from a Brad Stevens. The panel jumped between firing Brad Stevens, Marcus Smart’s future with the team and Goodman’s continued push to trade Jaylen Brown for Bradley Beal.
NBAsemoball.com

Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) -- Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory. Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won...
NBA985thesportshub.com

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gave a less-than-promising update on Robert Williams

Celtics center Robert Williams may have to miss more time after leaving Sunday’s loss to the Heat early due to a continued turf toe issue. Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Sunday that the team may have to decide on a plan that limits Williams’ playing time while he recovers from turf toe, which caused him to miss Friday’s game against the Bulls. Williams left Sunday’s 130-124 loss to the Heat after playing 11 minutes.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Heat Post Game Interviews | Tatum, Kemba & Stevens

Postgame interviews mashup following the Celtics loss to the Miami Heat. With two straight games dropped to the Heat, the Celtics have almost removed all doubt that they will be in the play-in tournament. Brad Stevens talked about the team’s lapses in defense compared to past years. Kemba Walker refused to be discouraged, saying that making the playoffs is still the goal and they have to come together as a unit. Jayson Tatum said in his postgame interview that the Celtics just need to get their seeding locked in, take care of business if they’re in the play-in, and just see what happens in the playoffs.
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Tatum, Celtics cruise to 124-108 win over Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the short-handed Boston Celtics cruised to a 124-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Six Celtics scored in double-figures as Boston snapped its four-game losing streak. Karl-Anthony...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Brad Stevens Offers Insight On Jaylen Brown’s Season-Ending Wrist Injury

Jaylen Brown, you may have heard, will not play for the remainder of the 2020-21 season for the Boston Celtics due to a wrist injury. Brown had found himself on the injury report multiple times this season for most recently an ankle injury, along with both a shoulder ailment and knee tendanatis. The wrist injury, revealed to be a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, per the team, had not been documented.
NBANBC Sports

Brad Stevens: C's have enough to be a 'nuisance' in playoffs

There isn't a whole lot of optimism around the Boston Celtics right now, but Brad Stevens isn't losing hope. The Celtics have lost three of their last four and find themselves seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. Another loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night would all but guarantee a spot in the play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Brad Stevens Knows Jaylen Brown-Less Celtics Must Reinvent Themselves

The Boston Celtics will have their work cut out for themselves entering the NBA Playoffs without Jaylen Brown. Brown, as you may have heard, will miss the remainder of the season with a wrist injury. He is expected to undergo surgery later this week, putting an end to his campaign after he averaged nearly 25 points and six rebounds per game.