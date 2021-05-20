Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) Gets MAJOR Heat For Illegally Parking Her Tesla In Front Of A Whole Foods!

On Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pursued Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) through the corridors of Congress screaming about terrorism and Black Lives Matter. But it wasn’t the first time that Green has pulled such a lame stunt. In a since-deleted livestream that has been resurfaced by CNN’s KFile, Greene can be seen outside Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional office in February 2019 and, when AOC’s staff rightfully locks the doors on her and her associates, Greene starts screaming abuse through the office mailbox. She can be seen telling Ocasio-Cortez to “get rid of your diaper,” and goes on to say: “Stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve.” The video was taken before Greene became a congresswoman. CNN reports that she was at Congress to deliver a petition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and was accompanied by Anthony Aguero, who was later caught on camera at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.