Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) Gets MAJOR Heat For Illegally Parking Her Tesla In Front Of A Whole Foods!
And here we thought she didn’t like to support big businesses? You certainly can’t make this kind of stuff up as there’s a new report that says Re. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D. N.Y.) – who might have had a hand in pushing Amazon out of New York City when it wanted to bring its headquarters to the Big Apple – was spotted parking her Tesla illegally outside a Whole Foods in a posh D.C. neighborhood.dailysoapdish.com