‘90 Day Fiancé’ spoilers find we all know the thirst is real for ex or even current cast members of TLC’s super popular reality series, 90 Day Fiancé. Whether it be thirst for fame or money, it’s no surprise for TLC fans to see 90 Day stars faking new girlfriends (oh Tom Brooks) hawking diet pills, even though everyone knows their weight loss was the result of multiple surgeries (here’s looking at you Angela Deem), or jumping on any and every podcast or fan page Instagram live to drag their ex’s name through the mud, even when their “love story” is still airing (yeah we see you Andrew Kenton…every one sees you…give it a rest!).