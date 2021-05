US stocks bounced back after falling sharply earlier this week. The Dow Jones, S&P 500. And Nasdaq 100 index gained by more than 1% as investors rushed to buy the dips. They have also rallied during the futures market. Data published by the US painted a picture of an economy that is in recovery mode. Initial jobless claims declined from 507,000 in the previous week to 473,000. Continuing claims also declined from 3.7 million to 3.6 million. The data shows that the labour market is getting tight. Even, companies like McDonald’s raised their wages to attract workers.