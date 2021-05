With deadlines fast approaching, I think we can all agree that everyone’s feeling a bit stressed and despite frequent caffeine fuelled Robbo trips, I still wasn’t feeling great about my assignments. As a result, a spiral into a Tiktok rabbit hole led me to the idea of manifestation. Manifestation is based on the idea of Law of Attraction, first introduced in Rhonda Byrne’s bestselling self-help book “The Secret”, and works using the following principal: you will receive what you speak out into the universe. By this law, if you have positive thoughts, you will receive positive results. So, with desperate times calling for spiritual measures, I decided to give it a shot.