Let's state the facts. Google products, ranging from hardware to digital services, have an image problem. What has caused this? Google itself. This isn't a new realization for me, but it's one I'm beginning to come to terms with, as I see more and more people in public and on social media shy away from adopting into Google's product ecosystem. The running joke seems to be, if Google releases a product, it'll be shut down or discontinued a year later. That's a bit of an exaggeration, but isn't there a saying how every joke has at least a grain of truth? The joke exists for a reason and Google has no one to blame but itself.