Old Conflict with Digital Twist

On Thursday night, the members of the Squad spoke movingly about the rights of Palestinians and the toll that violence takes on all people, in speeches that sharply criticized the U.S.’s role in funding and supporting the Israeli government’s program of apartheid, forced expulsions, and asymmetrical violence. In what the Intercept called a “historic moment on the House floor,” Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave talks that, taken together, signal a broader shift when it comes to Americans’ willingness to criticize the policy decisions of both the U.S. and Israeli governments. What was once an untouchable third rail in U.S. politics, even for many so-called progressives, is no longer unspeakable.