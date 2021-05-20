Old Conflict with Digital Twist

The need for inclusive online teaching methodologies is now more than ever. When the whole world is on its way to cope up with the COVID crisis, India is struggling to breathe for want of Oxygen. It has been a year since online education and teaching has taken the front seat in the education realm. In times like these, when people are craving for physical interaction, E-education seemed like the way to go ahead. When the whole world is struggling to survive and overcome these COVID times, the health sector has certainly become a priority. We have witnessed philanthropists and several organizations investing in the health sector. While everything seemed to have come to a halt for a brief time, developments started at a slow pace like the reopening of educational institutions in shifts and everything was up and running with proper safety and precautions. There were academic losses, but educational departments and teachers rose hitherto to unheard and unseen challenges. Our teachers and students left no stone unturned and did their very best to overcome these challenges. Online education seemed like the only way to go ahead and digital literacy transformed into a must-have.