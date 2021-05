Simon Carlson and Elizabeth Gustafson had the privilege of performing with the NWI Honors Orchestra on May 1st at Northwestern College in Orange City. Megan Benz, Band Director at Alta-Aurelia High School, said NWI Honors Orchestra is made up of the top string musicians in Northwest Iowa, and from there the ensemble is filled out with the top wind and percussion players to make it a full symphony. “There are only 2 oboe players and 4 percussionists chosen for this honor so to be one of the players chosen is a huge accomplishment. Simon and Elizabeth got to play with the other select, top high school musicians of our area of the state,” she said.