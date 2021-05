Ocracoke, NC (AP) —The National Park Service has launched a project to evaluate how to repair and relocate a historic lighthouse on Ocracoke Island, NC. The bright white structure is the second oldest lighthouse in the country that is still in operation and has been damaged several times in recent years by hurricanes, Virginia pilots reported on Saturday. Lighthouse bricks and mortar are now degraded by moisture trapped by a concrete coat applied to the exterior nearly 70 years ago.