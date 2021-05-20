newsbreak-logo
Cooperstown, NY

open studio, final viewing

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a free open animation studio with Julien Miller, experimental video artist in The Sibling Show, which is on view. Miller will demonstrate digital drawing pad and traditional and experimental animation processes. The last day to see Miller and his siblings’ show is Saturday May 29. Featuring Julien,...

