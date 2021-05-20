open studio, final viewing

Groundskeeper Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum have an opening for a full-time groundskeeper. The successful candidate will be a steady, reliable worker and enjoy working outdoors year-round. Must have sufficient strength and manual dexterity to operate power equipment and lift up to 75 lbs. Experience with basic construction and carpentry a plus. Duties include maintaining grounds, mowing, clearing roads and pathways of debris and tree limbs, soil preparation, planting, weed removal, plowing and shoveling snow, cleaning and maintaining power equipment, and performing light carpentry and repair jobs. This is a full-time position, Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Must be willing to occasionally work overtime or alternate schedule. This position offers an excellent benefits package and pleasant work environment. To apply send letter of intertest and resume to HR Director, Fenimore Art Museum, PO Box 800 Cooperstown NY 13326 or email to: hr@fenimoreart.org. EOE Security/Safety Officer - Full-Time, Year-Round position with benefits Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum have an opening for a full-time Security/Safety Officer. Your workday would include using computer-based monitoring systems, walking extensive museum grounds, completing incident reports, and troubleshooting for potential hazards. Applicants must be able to walk considerable distances in all weather conditions; have a clean driving record; and must be able and willing to work weekends, holidays and any shift assigned. We provide training and certification. To apply contact hr@fenimoreart.org for an application. Custodian - Full-Time, Year-Round position with benefits The Farmers' Museum and Fenimore Art Museum seek reliable, responsible custodians to help maintain and care for our facilities. We take great pride in the external and internal appearance of our facility and see it as a reflection of our business. We are looking for someone who sees it the same way. The ideal candidate would be careful and thorough in their work, cleaning and tidying the premises with great care and an eye for detail. If you are an experienced custodian who is reliable, focused, committed to building upkeep, and have great physical stamina, we want to hear from you. To apply contact hr@fenimoreart.org for an application. Visitor Services Associate - Part-Time, Seasonal (April - December) position Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum seek friendly individuals to fill part-time, seasonal positions during the museum season (April - December). You would assist visitors in the museum stores and at admissions kiosks. Successful applicants will work well with a team; deliver exemplary customer service; have previous sales experience; knowledge of daily retail shop operations; must be able to work a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends and holidays. To apply contact hr@fenimoreart.org for an application. Caf Attendants - Part-Time, Seasonal position Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers' Museum are seeking Cafe Attendants for the Fenimore Cafe and Crossroads Cafe. Cafe Attendants prepare and serve all food and beverages to visitors of the museums. Cooking and/or food prep experience is preferred but we are willing to train enthusiastic individuals. Serv-Safe is a plus as is cashier or POS experience. Successful candidates will have a professional appearance and display strong customer service skills; always putting the customer first. Must be willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional evening events. To apply contact hr@fenimoreart.org for an application.