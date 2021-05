Kendall Jenner has opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles while addressing critics who claim she cannot have anxiety because of her privilege.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star discussed her experience with anxiety during a new video series with Vogue, where she revealed that there have been times where she feels like she needs to go to the hospital because she can’t breathe.“I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think that my heart is failing and I can’t breathe and I need, like, someone to help me,”...