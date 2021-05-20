FreightWaves Haul of Fame: TIP led the truck and trailer leasing sector
Transport International Pool began as Container Leasing, Inc. and was founded on September 12, 1957 by a group of entrepreneurs in Philadelphia. The company’s official filing stated that Container Leasing, Inc. would “engage in the business of buying, selling, renting and/or leasing for hire all type of trucks, automotive equipment, railroad equipment, marine equipment, aircraft equipment, and containers of any type and description, and any other items of like nature used in the transportation of general merchandise of any kind whatsoever.” The company was a pioneer in trailer leasing and trailer services.www.freightwaves.com