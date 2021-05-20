FreightWaves Haul of Fame: TIP led the truck and trailer leasing sector

It's not the first time these two companies have gone head to head over copyright infringement, and Australia is the latest battleground. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Unless, of course, you’re blatantly copying someone else’s successful design for profit. For instance, Indian automaker Mahindra has a Jeep lookalike, Thar, which is cleared for sale in India. It’s not, however, approved for sale in other countries, and Jeep is hoping to stop the sale of the Thar in Australia, according to CarAdvice.com.