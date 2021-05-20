newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FreightWaves Haul of Fame: TIP led the truck and trailer leasing sector

By Scott Mall, Managing Editor of FreightWaves Classics
freightwaves.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTransport International Pool began as Container Leasing, Inc. and was founded on September 12, 1957 by a group of entrepreneurs in Philadelphia. The company’s official filing stated that Container Leasing, Inc. would “engage in the business of buying, selling, renting and/or leasing for hire all type of trucks, automotive equipment, railroad equipment, marine equipment, aircraft equipment, and containers of any type and description, and any other items of like nature used in the transportation of general merchandise of any kind whatsoever.” The company was a pioneer in trailer leasing and trailer services.

www.freightwaves.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Immelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Ge Capital#Trucking#Car Rental#Car Manufacturers#Sales Operations#Office Equipment#Freightwaves Haul Of Fame#Container Leasing Inc#Strick Corporation#Rentco#Container Leasing#Transport Pool#Nasdaq#Gelco#Cti Container Corporation#General Electric#Ge Capital Services#Gecs#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Venture Capital
Country
Netherlands
Related
Industryfreightwaves.com

These wheels keep freight moving — WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how the wheels that keep supply chains moving are made; DHL’s sustainability solutions; and the data that keeps ocean trade flowing. Plus, Embark Trucks is hauling HP printers as it grows its autonomous partner network; ATA announces Virtual Truck Driving...
freightwaves.com

Cummins’ fuel rail fire risk leads to recall at 26 manufacturers

A fire risk from a Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) fuel rail is leading 26 truck, bus and motorhome manufacturers to recall a total of nearly 45,000 vehicles. In a recall filing May 12 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Cummins said the likelihood of a fire in affected L9 and ISX12 engines built between Jan. 2, 2017 and Oct.16, 2020 was about 1%.
fuelcellsworks.com

Air Liquide Supports Daimler Truck AG With Liquid Hydrogen for Heavy-Duty Long-Haul Fuel-Cell Truck Prototype Tests

Air Liquide has been selected by Daimler Truck AG to supply liquid hydrogen and an enhanced mobile refueling system to refuel prototype fuel-cell trucks. Based on existing technology, this enhanced mobile refueling system developed by Air Liquide will refill heavy-duty prototype trucks powered by liquid hydrogen. As the energy density of liquid hydrogen is higher than that of gaseous hydrogen, its use could double range and capabilities for heavy-duty long-haul trucks (between 1.7 and 2.5 times more than 700 and 350 bar).
freightwaves.com

Embark Trucks hauling HP printers as it grows autonomous partner network

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will begin shipping computer printers from Los Angeles to Phoenix on supervised autonomous semis from Embark Trucks. HP is the newest addition to a network of Embark is growing to better understand shipper needs. In the beginning, HP will move just one truck a week, “with...
Industrymining.com

BHP, Vale, Rio launch challenge to encourage haul truck electrification

Three resource giants, BHP (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP), Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO), and Vale (NYSE: VALE), launched today the Charge On Innovation Challenge, a global competition for technology innovators to develop new concepts for large-scale haul truck electrification systems with the main goal of cutting emissions from surface mining operations.
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Red Owl had loyal employees and customers

Red Owl was a grocery store chain headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota, that operated in that state and the upper Midwest. Although the Red Owl stores and name have been gone for more than 30 years, there are many former employees and customers in its service areas that have not lost their attachment to the stores or its merchandise.
Omaha, NEfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Hill Brothers shows power of family

The four Hill brothers founded Hill Brothers in Omaha, Nebraska in 1986. Pete, Al, Pat and Jim came from a family that had been in trucking and they spent their youth working on the docks, washing and hanging meat hooks, and refueling trucks. After college, the brothers took over the business from their family, and changed the name to Hill Brothers. At the time, the business had about 50 trucks, a good reputation in the meat industry and with dry goods shippers.
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

Hwy Haul Raises $10M Series A to Modernize Produce Trucking

Hwy Haul, a cloud-based freight platform that connects produce shippers and carriers, announced today that it has raised a $10 million Series A round of funding. Eileses Capital and BluePointe Ventures co-led the round with participation from AgFunder, True Blue Partners, and other angel investors. This brings the total amount raised by Hwy Haul to $15.6 million.
BusinessDetroit News

Microchip shortage extends downtime for Jeep Cherokee, Chrysler minivan plants

Plants assembling the Jeep Cherokee SUV and Chrysler minivans will idle for additional weeks due to the global semiconductor shortage, Stellantis NV said Thursday. Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, home to the Cherokee, will be down through the middle of May. Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, which makes the minivans, will be down through the second week of the month. Production at Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico, which produces the Jeep Compass SUV, however, has resumed.
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

Jeep Wants to Stop Mahindra From Selling This Wrangler Lookalike

It's not the first time these two companies have gone head to head over copyright infringement, and Australia is the latest battleground. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Unless, of course, you’re blatantly copying someone else’s successful design for profit. For instance, Indian automaker Mahindra has a Jeep lookalike, Thar, which is cleared for sale in India. It’s not, however, approved for sale in other countries, and Jeep is hoping to stop the sale of the Thar in Australia, according to CarAdvice.com.
Energy Industry104.1 WIKY

BHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The world’s top three iron ore miners on Thursday launched a competition to crowdsource efficient ways to deliver power to battery-electric haulage truck fleets as they strive to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The “Charge on Innovation Challenge”, run by BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Vale S.A. with...
Stocks740thefan.com

Firm led by famed investor reveals short position on Tesla

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) – A firm led by high-profile investor Michael Burry on Monday revealed a short position against Tesla Inc worth more than half a billion. Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing that it has bearish put options of 800,100 shares of Tesla or $534 million by the end of the first quarter.
Industrykitco.com

Number one, two miners launch haul truck electrification challenge, winner to receive 'recognition'

BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale are launching a global challenge to electrify haul trucks and tackle CO2 emissions. BHP Billiton announced the joint challenge today. Calling it the Charge On Innovation Challenge, the three miners want innovators who can"...develop new concepts for large-scale haul truck electrification systems to help significantly cut emissions from surface mine operations and unlock safety, productivity, and operational improvements."
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Long-haul ‘tipping point’ not likely before mid-2022: Airbus chief

Airbus is not expecting to see a notable upward shift in the long-haul market until the middle of 2022, as it prepares to begin ramping-up single-aisle production. Speaking during the Atlantic Council EU-US Future Forum on 6 May, Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said the crisis impact had been severe, particularly given that the airframer had been engaged in hiking aircraft output at the time.
CarsNBC Connecticut

Semiconductor Shortage Hits Ford Bronco SUV, Ranger Pickup Production

DETROIT – Ford Motor confirmed Wednesday another round of production cuts due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips, saying it will impact early output of its highly anticipated Bronco SUV. The automaker said it will extend shutdown times at several plants and add two weeks of downtime starting May...
AgriculturePosted by
MotorBiscuit

3 of the Best Trucks For Farms

Many people choose to drive trucks because they like the look of them and enjoy the power that their engines can provide. People who live and work on farms, however, purchase trucks because they need a strong, practical, and reliable vehicle that can tow and haul equipment or other farm-related goods. Learn more about what to look for in a farm truck, and three great choices for farm trucks.
Industryfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Flashback: A simple error in measurement

FreightWaves Classics articles look at various aspects of the transportation industry’s history. If there are topics that you think would be of interest, please send them to fwclassics@freightwaves.com. The many industries that make up the world of freight have undergone tremendous change over the past several decades. Each week, FreightWaves...