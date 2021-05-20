newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes overcome the “90210” feud

By Amber Hilton
eminetra.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnaLynne McCord And Shenae Grimes-Beech Is finally open about their highly publicized feud in the set of 90210But don’t expect BFF to jump into the podcast re-watching trend and revisit West Beverly’s days. “It was never a conversation. I know it’s very fashionable right now. That is, we didn’t even...

eminetra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shenae Grimes
Person
Annalynne Mccord
Person
Russell Brand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bff#Cw#Thaw#Canadian#Analin#Love#Contestants#Conversation#Reboot#Guest#Exclusive Interviews#Happy Days#Vague Memories#Bachelor#Beverly Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Florida StateFirst Showing

AnnaLynne McCord in Florida Crime Drama 'Feral State' New Trailer

"There's a fine line between poverty and prosperity. All I see is the forgotten…" Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for Feral State, a gritty crime thriller set in Florida. "Tucked far away from the white sandy beaches and amusement parks is a Florida that few outsiders ever see. Nestled alongside the gator infested swamps and rundown trailer parks lives a charismatic grifter and self-proclaimed 'father of the forgotten' named Mack Monroe." A small misfit gang of runaways and orphans are taken in by a dark and charismatic father figure who together wreak havoc throughout swamps and the trailer parks of central Florida. On their tail is Detective Ellis, played by AnnaLynne McCord. A young new arrival in their gang causes everything to start to fall apart. The cast includes Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mack, with Octavio Pisano, Veronica Burgess, Donnell Siler, Kacey Fisher, & Jasmine Tamposi. This is worth a look.
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

6 Truths About Dissociative Identity Disorder, From AnnaLynne McCord's Public Diagnosis

When 90210 actress and activist AnnaLynne McCord said she wanted to film her session with me discussing her dissociative identity disorder (DID) diagnosis, I was thrilled. DID, formerly known as multiple personality disorder, is one of the most complex and misunderstood psychiatric conditions. People with the disorder experience tremendous amounts of shame and often suffer in silence for years before getting a diagnosis.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tom Bradby opens up about royal feud

Tom Bradby says Prince William and Prince Harry's feud has made reporting on the royals quite difficult. Tom Bradby says Prince William and Prince Harry have been arguing for a year and a half. The journalist - who was previously friends with both princes - claims the Duke of Cambridge...
TV & VideosComplex

Elon Musk and Grimes Appear in Wario ‘SNL’ Sketch

Elon Musk made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, hosting the show and appearing in a variety of sketches, including one where the Tesla CEO plays Wario, who’s on trial for the murder of Mario after spinning him out with a banana peel during a Mario Kart race. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac reveals the TRUTH about his relationships with his co-stars after rumours of a 'long-standing feud' with Sam Armytage

Sam 'Sam Mac' McMillan has been the Sunrise weatherman for more than five years. And in that time, the TV personality claims he has equally impressed, entertained and irritated his Channel Seven co-stars. Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle on Wednesday, the 39-year-old addressed how his antics as the show's 'annoying little...
TV Showsdaytimeconfidential.com

Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings

Survey says.. Family Feud has taken the lead in the ratings for syndicated and game shows the week of April 25, according to Broadcasting + Cable. The Steve Harvey-hosted show previously topped its from March 15 through April 4. Nielsen Media Research reported Family Feud achieved a seven-week high of...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Inside Dwayne Johnson and Wife Lauren Hashian's Incredibly Sweet Love Story

These days, Dwayne Johnson takes pride in the battles he doesn't win. Asked to share his stay-sane quarantine strategy in the early months of the pandemic, the eminently bankable movie star—previously known as 17-time WWE champ, The Rock—revealed that staying home has actually had "a really positive effect on my relationship with my wife" as he makes efforts to disentangle himself from unnecessary arguments. That's not to say he and singer Lauren Hashian haven't found themselves locked in a few tiffs. They're human, after all. "We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another," he shared in an...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Duck Dynasty' Alum Sadie Robertson to Star in Scripted Series

From reality television to scripted series, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is gearing up to show off her acting skills! Not only will she be joining a new series as an on-air talent, she'll also be a producer. And if that wasn't enough of a wow-factor, the series is also about one of her novel's, Life Just Got Real.
Celebritiesthefightmag.com

Adult Film Performer Alex Riley, 22, Has Passed Away. RIP

Alex Riley, who rose to prominence in the adult industry appearing in Helix productions, has died at the age of 22, reports Queerty. The young performer had won awards like GayVN’s Best Newcomer in 2020, and was loved by his fans, co-stars, and boyfriend, fellow performer Jacob Hansen. An official...
CelebritiesDecider

Grimes Hospitalized for Panic Attack After ‘SNL’ Cameo

After her cameo as Princess Peach, Grimes opened up about a “scary” panic attack and visit to the hospital after May 8’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The singer, who is the wife of SNL‘s guest host Elon Musk, revealed the story in a post to her Instagram. “Forgot to...
CelebritiesPage Six

Stephanie Pratt called out for bodyshaming sister-in-law Heidi Montag

Brandi Glanville hasn’t heard from Kim Richards since New Year’s Eve. Princes William, Harry seen talking amiably after Prince Philip’s funeral. Did Kris Jenner just send Jordyn Woods a personalized gift?. Hayley Paige officially replaced at her own brand. Stephanie Pratt is in hot water after taking aim at her...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Lord of the Rings stars Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd to reveal filming secrets in new podcast

Lord of the Rings fans will be overjoyed to discover two cast members are releasing a new podcast.Twenty years after the first film in Peter Jackson’s fantasy blockbuster trilogy was released, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd will launch The Friendship Onion, which promises to reveal exclusive stories from filming as well as surprise cameos from co-stars.Monaghan, who played Charlie in Lost, and Boyd appeared in the film series as the hobbits Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck and Peregrin “Pippin” Took, respectively.“I am contractually obliged to make a glowing comment here in regards to the podcast Billy and I are making together,”...