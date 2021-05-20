AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes overcome the “90210” feud

"There's a fine line between poverty and prosperity. All I see is the forgotten…" Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for Feral State, a gritty crime thriller set in Florida. "Tucked far away from the white sandy beaches and amusement parks is a Florida that few outsiders ever see. Nestled alongside the gator infested swamps and rundown trailer parks lives a charismatic grifter and self-proclaimed 'father of the forgotten' named Mack Monroe." A small misfit gang of runaways and orphans are taken in by a dark and charismatic father figure who together wreak havoc throughout swamps and the trailer parks of central Florida. On their tail is Detective Ellis, played by AnnaLynne McCord. A young new arrival in their gang causes everything to start to fall apart. The cast includes Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mack, with Octavio Pisano, Veronica Burgess, Donnell Siler, Kacey Fisher, & Jasmine Tamposi. This is worth a look.