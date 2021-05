There was not a dry eye in the Quartermaine living room when Ned sang a beautiful lullaby to his pregnant daughter, Brook Lynn, on the May 10 episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL. Sharing his excitement about welcoming his grandchild, Ned took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing how Brook Lynn loved being sung to when she was a baby. And, of course she did. As the only child of music producer Lois Cerullo and rocker Eddie Maine (Ned’s former alter ego), music is in Brook Lynn’s blood!