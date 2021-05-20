newsbreak-logo
Goshen, NY

LEGOLAND New York Finally Opening Six Themed Land Adventures to All Guests

By Polly
96.1 The Eagle
 23 hours ago
Let the LEGO adventure begin! The gates to LEGOLAND New York Resort are finally opening to all guests after a long coronavirus delay. The park in Goshen, New York will open for previews Saturday May 29. Annual Pass and single-day ticket holders will be able to enjoy six of the seven themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO City, LEGO Castle, LEGO NINJAGO World and MINILAND. The final land, LEGO Pirates and the LEGOLAND hotel will open later this summer.

