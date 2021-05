Angelina Jolie found working on her new movie "very healing". The 45-year-old star - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with former husband Brad Pitt - has returned to action movies for the first time in over a decade with 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' but it wasn't the physical side of playing PTSD-stricken fire fighter Hannah Faber that drew her to the project, but getting the chance to depict someone getting back up after being left "broken".