‘Counting On’: How Narcissists Are Made, The Jim Bob Duggar Story

Jeremy Vuolo has spoken on how his prior arrest shaped him to be the man that he is today. ‘Counting On’: Jeremy Vuolo Speaks On How His Arrest Made Him A Better Man. While it has been an age since that has happened, the valuable lessons he learned enabled him to transition into his marriage with Jinger Duggar. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jeremy stated how that incident forced him to change his life. He said: “I was just kind of on a path of hanging out with people that had the wrong idea of where they were going.