‘Counting On’: How Narcissists Are Made, The Jim Bob Duggar Story
‘Counting On’ Spoilers tells us to keep in mind that this is not the opinion of a clinical psychologist, simply the observation of one person going off the evidence given in a podcast, so, while this is not an exact recipe for a narcissist by any means, it just seem like this is a pretty good way to get the ball rolling. It seems that Jim Bob Duggar’s ultimate goal was politics and to be involved in them in some way.dailysoapdish.com